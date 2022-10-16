 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Watch from MON 3:00 AM CDT until MON 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

