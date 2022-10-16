This evening's outlook for Madison: Partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Watch from MON 3:00 AM CDT until MON 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain just in southern Wisconsin during the day Tuesday, but everyone will see rain tonight as a cold front works over. A few storms could be severe. Here's the latest on the timing and hazards.
This year it seems unlikely that we will see another 80-degree day as at least the next 10 days seem certain to be cooler than that.
With two cold fronts working over the area Wednesday and Wednesday night, expect more rain, wind, and falling temperatures. See when rain is most likely and how chilly it will get in our latest forecast.
Temperatures will be well below normal Thursday and the wind will make it feel even cooler. Showers will still be around today and again for Friday. Track the temps and rain in our updated forecast.
Friday won't be colder than Thursday, but it won't be any warmer with a weak cold front bringing scattered showers back to the area. Another cold front on Sunday! Here's your full weekend forecast.
Chilly start, but above normal temperatures this afternoon. The warming trend will continue Tuesday with showers coming back. Find out how warm we'll get and when the best chance of rain is here.
Madison's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Sunday. It looks l…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today…
For the drive home in Madison: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10…
How the costs of disasters like Hurricane Ian are calculated and why it takes so long to add them up
Preliminary property damage estimates for Ian so far range from $42 billion to as much as $258 billion, with some landing in the middle.