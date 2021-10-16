Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
After a stormy Monday, southern Wisconsin will see a quiet Tuesday, but could see more thunderstorms on Wednesday, according to forecasters.
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Syukuro Manabe and Klaus Hasselmann were cited for their work in “the physical modeling of Earth’s climate ... and reliably predicting global warming.”
