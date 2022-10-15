Oct. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Sunday. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.