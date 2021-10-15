 Skip to main content
Oct. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Madison area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

Local Weather

