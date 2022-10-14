 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

