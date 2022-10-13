Oct. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Madison temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.