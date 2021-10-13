 Skip to main content
Oct. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Showers in the evening with some clearing overnight. Thunder possible. Low 51F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

