Oct. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

