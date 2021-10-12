 Skip to main content
Oct. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Considerable cloudiness. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

