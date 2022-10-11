 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

