Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the west.
Oct. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
A strong cold front will bring scattered showers and storms and much cooler temperatures to the area today. See how long the rain will stick around and how cold Friday will get in our latest forecast.
After a chilly Friday, get ready for a cold Friday night. A Freeze Warning is in effect from 1am until 8am Saturday. See how low temps will go and what's in store for the rest of the weekend here.
Rain just in southern Wisconsin during the day Tuesday, but everyone will see rain tonight as a cold front works over. A few storms could be severe. Here's the latest on the timing and hazards.
This year it seems unlikely that we will see another 80-degree day as at least the next 10 days seem certain to be cooler than that.
Some rain around Wednesday, but more activity expected Thursday with our next cold front. Find out when showers and storms are most likely and what will happen to temperatures in our weather update.
Chilly start, but above normal temperatures this afternoon. The warming trend will continue Tuesday with showers coming back. Find out how warm we'll get and when the best chance of rain is here.
