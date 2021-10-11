 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Oct. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Showers and thundershowers likely in the evening with a shower or two possible overnight. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Madison people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC Columbus Day Parade returns after COVID year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics