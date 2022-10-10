This evening in Madison: Clear. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 22% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
