This evening's outlook for Madison: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 61F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 72% chance of precipitation. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
