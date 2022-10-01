 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

