November weather never looked so good for southern Wisconsin

It’s hard to imagine a November week for southern Wisconsin with no precipitation, plenty of sunshine and highs in the 60s, but that’s what we’ll have through the weekend after a cooler Monday, according to forecasters.
In Madison on Monday, look for sunny skies, a high near 52 and west winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour, gusting as high as 30 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 34, Tuesday should be sunny, with a high near 63 and southwest winds at 5 to 15 mph.
The Weather Service forecast through Sunday includes no chances for precipitation.
Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Wednesday and Thursday, and sunny Friday through Sunday, with highs near 63, 64, 66, 65 and 65, and lows Tuesday night through Saturday night around 45, 47, 47, 51 and 52.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts quit weather over the next week, with plenty of sunshine and just a few showers possible Sunday night.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Monday through Sunday should be near 52, 62, 64, 65, 67, 66 and 64, and overnight lows around 34, 45, 46, 48, 48 and 50.
Sunday’s high in Madison was 43 at 12:13 a.m., 9 degrees below the normal high and 34 degrees below the record high of 77 for Nov. 1, set in 1933.
Sunday’s low in Madison was 27 at 11:59 p.m., 7 degrees below the normal low and 12 degrees above the record low of 15 for Nov. 1, set in 1873.
Officially, a trace of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, putting Madison’s November precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) 0.09 inches below normal. For meteorological fall (September through November), Madison has received 6.79 inches of precipitation, 1.17 inches above normal. For the year, Madison has received 35.94 inches of precipitation, 5.5 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Nov. 1 is 2.3 inches in 1971.
Officially, a trace of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday. For meteorological fall (September through November) and the snow season (since July 1), Madison’s total stayed at 0.1 inches, 0.4 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Nov. 1 is 1.5 inches in 1954.
