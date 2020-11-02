November weather never looked so good for southern Wisconsin

It’s hard to imagine a November week for southern Wisconsin with no precipitation, plenty of sunshine and highs in the 60s, but that’s what we’ll have through the weekend after a cooler Monday, according to forecasters.

In Madison on Monday, look for sunny skies, a high near 52 and west winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour, gusting as high as 30 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 34, Tuesday should be sunny, with a high near 63 and southwest winds at 5 to 15 mph.

The Weather Service forecast through Sunday includes no chances for precipitation.

Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Wednesday and Thursday, and sunny Friday through Sunday, with highs near 63, 64, 66, 65 and 65, and lows Tuesday night through Saturday night around 45, 47, 47, 51 and 52.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts quit weather over the next week, with plenty of sunshine and just a few showers possible Sunday night.

Tsaparis said highs for Madison Monday through Sunday should be near 52, 62, 64, 65, 67, 66 and 64, and overnight lows around 34, 45, 46, 48, 48 and 50.

