November-style heat wave continues through weekend for southern Wisconsin

After a low overnight Friday into Saturday around 52, Saturday should be sunny, with a high near 70 and south winds at 10 to 15 mph.

The Weather Service said chances for showers return at 20% Monday after noon, 60% Monday night and Tuesday, and 50% Tuesday night.

Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Sunday, partly sunny Monday, mostly cloudy Tuesday, and mostly sunny Wednesday, with highs near 70, 71, 50 and 40, and lows Saturday night through Tuesday night around 52, 58, 45 and 32.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts warm and dry weather with plenty of sunshine through the weekend, with a few showers possible Monday, showers Monday night, and scattered showers Tuesday.

Tsaparis said highs for Madison Thursday through Wednesday should be near 69, 70, 69, 70, 70, 50 and 44, and overnight lows around 48, 52, 53, 57, 40 and 36.

Wednesday’s high in Madison was 69 at 3:21 p.m., 18 degrees above the normal high and 3 degrees below the record high of 72 for Nov. 4, set in 2008.

Wednesday’s low in Madison was 44 at 1:22 a.m., 11 degrees above the normal low and 36 degrees above the record low of 8 for Nov. 4, set in 1951.