November-style heat wave continues through weekend for southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
A November-style heat wave will continue with highs possibly cracking 70 through next Monday for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
Madison hasn’t set a record yet, but Milwaukee tied its record for Nov. 4 at 73 on Wednesday, the National Weather Service said. It was 69 in Madison, a bit shy of the record of 72 set in 2008.
The record highs for Madison for Nov. 5 (Thursday) through Nov. 9 (Monday) are 71 in 2008, 71 in 2016, 76 in 2015, 74 in 1999, and 73 in 1999, according to the National Weather Service.
The heat wave — by November standards — is enabled by the jet stream flattening out and taking on a more west-to-east configuration across the northern U.S., AccuWeather said.
In Madison on Thursday, look for skies turning sunny with a high near 70 and west winds at 5 to 10 mph, the Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 44, Friday should be sunny, with a high near 70 and south winds at 5 to 10 mph.
After a low overnight Friday into Saturday around 52, Saturday should be sunny, with a high near 70 and south winds at 10 to 15 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for showers return at 20% Monday after noon, 60% Monday night and Tuesday, and 50% Tuesday night.
Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Sunday, partly sunny Monday, mostly cloudy Tuesday, and mostly sunny Wednesday, with highs near 70, 71, 50 and 40, and lows Saturday night through Tuesday night around 52, 58, 45 and 32.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts warm and dry weather with plenty of sunshine through the weekend, with a few showers possible Monday, showers Monday night, and scattered showers Tuesday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Thursday through Wednesday should be near 69, 70, 69, 70, 70, 50 and 44, and overnight lows around 48, 52, 53, 57, 40 and 36.
Wednesday’s high in Madison was 69 at 3:21 p.m., 18 degrees above the normal high and 3 degrees below the record high of 72 for Nov. 4, set in 2008.
Wednesday’s low in Madison was 44 at 1:22 a.m., 11 degrees above the normal low and 36 degrees above the record low of 8 for Nov. 4, set in 1951.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, leaving Madison’s November precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at a trace, 0.33 inches below normal. For meteorological fall (September through November), Madison has received 6.79 inches of precipitation, 0.93 inches above normal. For the year, Madison has received 35.94 inches of precipitation, 5.26 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Nov. 4 is 1.61 inches in 2003.
With no snow on Wednesday, Madison’s November total stayed at a trace, 0.2 inches below normal. For meteorological fall (September through November) and the snow season (since July 1), Madison’s total stayed at 0.1 inches, 0.6 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Nov. 4 is 0.7 inches in 1884.
Photos: Remembering Wisconsin's deadliest tornado in 1899
New Richmond tornado 1899
New Richmond tornado 1899
New Richmond tornado 1899
New Richmond tornado 1899
New Richmond tornado 1899
New Richmond tornado 1899
New Richmond tornado 1899
New Richmond tornado 1899
New Richmond tornado 1899
Front page of the Minneapolis Tribune on June 13, 1899
New Richmond tornado 1899
New Richmond tornado 1899
New Richmond tornado 1899
New Richmond tornado 1899
New Richmond tornado 1899
Wisconsin State Journal front page June 13, 1899
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!