 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Madison. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 79% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics