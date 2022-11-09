Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Madison. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 79% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
