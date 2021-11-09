 Skip to main content
Nov. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Madison temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

