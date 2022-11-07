 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Madison area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

