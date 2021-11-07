 Skip to main content
Nov. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Mainly clear. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

Local Weather

