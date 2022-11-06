 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Mainly clear. Low 33F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Monday. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

