Madison's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
With plenty of sunshine and highs in the 60s forecast, southern Wisconsin might not see a weekend like the one upcoming until next spring.
A warming trend will have highs back near 60 for southern Wisconsin by the end of the weekend, according to forecasters.
Highs across southern Wisconsin will barely crack 40 Tuesday and Wednesday, but it will be back in the 50s for the weekend, according to forecasters.
For the drive home in Madison: A mostly clear sky. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison to…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. We'll …
After nice Halloween weekend, coldest weather of season will have southern Wisconsin shivering next week
It will be cold enough for snow next week for southern Wisconsin, but little precipitation is expected, according to forecasters.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Madison area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Madison area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
- Updated
A new study adds to a growing body of evidence that climate change is fueling more frequent and intense wildfires in the western United States.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Monday. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We'll see …