Nov. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Madison area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

