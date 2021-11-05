 Skip to main content
Nov. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: A few clouds from time to time. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

