This evening's outlook for Madison: A few clouds from time to time. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
With plenty of sunshine and highs in the 60s forecast, southern Wisconsin might not see a weekend like the one upcoming until next spring.
A warming trend will have highs back near 60 for southern Wisconsin by the end of the weekend, according to forecasters.
After nice Halloween weekend, coldest weather of season will have southern Wisconsin shivering next week
It will be cold enough for snow next week for southern Wisconsin, but little precipitation is expected, according to forecasters.
Highs across southern Wisconsin will barely crack 40 Tuesday and Wednesday, but it will be back in the 50s for the weekend, according to forecasters.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. We'll …
For the drive home in Madison: A mostly clear sky. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison to…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Madison area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. …
- Updated
A new study adds to a growing body of evidence that climate change is fueling more frequent and intense wildfires in the western United States.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Madison area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Monday. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We'll see …