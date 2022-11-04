This evening's outlook for Madison: Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 53F. NE winds shifting to SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 80% chance of precipitation. Very windy conditions are expected Saturday in Madison, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Nov. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
