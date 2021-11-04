 Skip to main content
Nov. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Nov. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Mainly clear. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Madison folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

