Nov. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Mostly clear. Low around 15F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday, Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.