This evening in Madison: Cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
South-central Wisconsin is unlikely to see accumulating snow from the Alberta Clipper that will move across the state on Saturday, according to forecasters.
A 50% chance of snow Monday morning in the Madison area could lead to slippery road conditions for those returning to work.
Planning your Thanksgiving travel — or your post-turkey hike? Midwest Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner shares what to expect from the holiday weekend weather.
Rivers in the sky have led to landslides blocking roads, rivers inundating towns and, in one case, returning an old lake bed back into a lake.
Light snow could accumulate northeast of Madison on Monday, warm-up to follow for southern Wisconsin
Highs will be pushing 50 by the middle of this week for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low tem…
It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. 16 degrees is today's low.…
Highs will crack 50 on Wednesday and Thursday for southern Wisconsin before cooling back to the normal range for the weekend, according to forecasters.
Q: How does weather affect snow-making?
Temperatures in Madison will be cool today. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. We'll see su…