Nov. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Madison area. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

