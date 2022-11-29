This evening's outlook for Madison: Rain and snow showers in the evening. Then becoming mostly cloudy late. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
