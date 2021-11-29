This evening's outlook for Madison: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
