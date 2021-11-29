 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Nov. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Top astronomy events for December 2021

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics