 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Madison's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Madison temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics