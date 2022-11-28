Madison's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Madison temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thanksgiving is almost here! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner looks back at our most extreme Thanksgiving weather before discussing what's in store this year. Are any records in jeopardy?
Continuously tracking how and why sea level is changing is an important part of informing plans for adaptation to global changes.
Lots going on for the holiday weekend! What weather is expected? Whether you're traveling near or far for Thanksgiving, here's everything you need to know through Sunday.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Sunday. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 …
It has been a fairly wintry week across the Great Lakes states, including here in southern Wisconsin, with snow on five straight days in Madison
This evening's outlook for Madison: Cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Madison will be cool tomorrow. The forecas…
A leading climate scientist explains why going over 1.5 degrees Celsius puts the world in a danger zone.
🎧 We wrap the 2022 tropical storm season with a discussion of what it's like to fly into a hurricane.
After unseasonably cold weather last week, temperatures are finally starting to rise. Will the warm-up continue or will winter return? Track temperatures for Thanksgiving week and beyond here.
Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Madison temperatures will reach the 50'…