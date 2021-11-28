 Skip to main content
Nov. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

