Madison's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 25F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Monday. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
