 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Nov. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Madison Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Keeping Thanksgiving leftovers out of the garbage

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics