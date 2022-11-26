 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Madison will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

