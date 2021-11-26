Madison's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Saturday. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
South-central Wisconsin is unlikely to see accumulating snow from the Alberta Clipper that will move across the state on Saturday, according to forecasters.
Planning your Thanksgiving travel — or your post-turkey hike? Midwest Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner shares what to expect from the holiday weekend weather.
Q: Is our recent cold snap a harbinger of things to come?
The only chances for precipitation for the next week for southern Wisconsin are for flurries Thursday and Friday, and light snow later Saturday into Saturday night, according to forecasters.
Highs will rise from the low 30s to the low 50s and then plunge back to the low 30s this week for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
