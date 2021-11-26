 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Nov. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Saturday. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 39: Easy ways to save money on holiday decorations this year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics