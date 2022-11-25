 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Madison temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

