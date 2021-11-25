For the drive home in Madison: Partly cloudy. Low 16F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Madison Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Planning your Thanksgiving travel — or your post-turkey hike? Midwest Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner shares what to expect from the holiday weekend weather.
Q: Is our recent cold snap a harbinger of things to come?
The only chances for precipitation for the next week for southern Wisconsin are for flurries Thursday and Friday, and light snow later Saturday into Saturday night, according to forecasters.
Highs will rise from the low 30s to the low 50s and then plunge back to the low 30s this week for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
