Nov. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

