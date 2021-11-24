 Skip to main content
Nov. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. A 17-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

