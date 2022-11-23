This evening in Madison: Cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Thursday. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Nov. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
It has been a fairly wintry week across the Great Lakes states, including here in southern Wisconsin, with snow on five straight days in Madison
It's not going to be pleasant this weekend. Wind chills will reach the single digits Friday night and it looks even colder for Saturday night. Still a chance for snow as well. Full details here.
After unseasonably cold weather last week, temperatures are finally starting to rise. Will the warm-up continue or will winter return? Track temperatures for Thanksgiving week and beyond here.
Still a chance of snow today as a cold front works over us. It's going to get even colder behind it. Track the snow and see what temperatures and wind chills are expected for Friday here.
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
Thanksgiving is almost here! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner looks back at our most extreme Thanksgiving weather before discussing what's in store this year. Are any records in jeopardy?
Lots going on for the holiday weekend! What weather is expected? Whether you're traveling near or far for Thanksgiving, here's everything you need to know through Sunday.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24. 16 degrees is today's low. The Madison area should see a li…
Snow chance today with an area of low pressure working over us. Snow chance tomorrow with a cold front. See how much more snow is expected and what will happen to temperatures behind the front here.
For the drive home in Madison: Partly cloudy skies. Very cold. Low near 10F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, w…