Nov. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Thursday. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

