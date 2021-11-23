 Skip to main content
Nov. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 36F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Madison area. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

