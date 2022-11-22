This evening in Madison: Mostly clear. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Wednesday. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
It has been a fairly wintry week across the Great Lakes states, including here in southern Wisconsin, with snow on five straight days in Madison
It's not going to be pleasant this weekend. Wind chills will reach the single digits Friday night and it looks even colder for Saturday night. Still a chance for snow as well. Full details here.
After unseasonably cold weather last week, temperatures are finally starting to rise. Will the warm-up continue or will winter return? Track temperatures for Thanksgiving week and beyond here.
Still a chance of snow today as a cold front works over us. It's going to get even colder behind it. Track the snow and see what temperatures and wind chills are expected for Friday here.
Snow chance today with an area of low pressure working over us. Snow chance tomorrow with a cold front. See how much more snow is expected and what will happen to temperatures behind the front here.
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
Thanksgiving is almost here! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner looks back at our most extreme Thanksgiving weather before discussing what's in store this year. Are any records in jeopardy?
Up to an inch of wet, slushy snow is expected to accumulate between 5 and 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service, which expects medium travel impacts.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24. 16 degrees is today's low. The Madison area should see a li…
It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21…