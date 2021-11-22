This evening's outlook for Madison: A mostly clear sky. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
