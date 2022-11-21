Nov. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: A few clouds. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.