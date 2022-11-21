For the drive home in Madison: A few clouds. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
It has been a fairly wintry week across the Great Lakes states, including here in southern Wisconsin, with snow on five straight days in Madison
It's going to be feeling and looking like winter today with cold temperatures and lots of light to moderate snow. More in the forecast tomorrow. Track the snow and see how much will fall here.
Up to an inch of wet, slushy snow is expected to accumulate between 5 and 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service, which expects medium travel impacts.
It's not going to be pleasant this weekend. Wind chills will reach the single digits Friday night and it looks even colder for Saturday night. Still a chance for snow as well. Full details here.
Still a chance of snow today as a cold front works over us. It's going to get even colder behind it. Track the snow and see what temperatures and wind chills are expected for Friday here.
After unseasonably cold weather last week, temperatures are finally starting to rise. Will the warm-up continue or will winter return? Track temperatures for Thanksgiving week and beyond here.
Snow chance today with an area of low pressure working over us. Snow chance tomorrow with a cold front. See how much more snow is expected and what will happen to temperatures behind the front here.
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Today'…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24. 16 degrees is today's low. The Madison area should see a li…