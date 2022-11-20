 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Madison Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. 20 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

