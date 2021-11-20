 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Nov. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hitting the slopes before you can walk

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics