For the drive home in Madison: A few clouds from time to time. Low 52F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Madison will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Nov. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sunny, breezy, and unseasonably warm today. Clouds and wind will increase for Thursday. Find out when rain will return and when we'll cool down in our updated forecast.
The warming trend continues today with temps climbing above normal for this time of year. Will the warm up continue for Saturday and Sunday? Will rain stay away? Find out in our weekend forecast.
We have just experienced a record-breaking streak of benign weather.
Temperatures right where they should be for late October today. Warming up for Friday. Find out how much temps will rise and when our next chance of rain is in our updated forecast.
Get ready for a very nice afternoon across southern Wisconsin with temperatures nearly 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. Some will get even warmer on Wednesday! Here's your full forecast.
A high chance of candy, but no chance of rain today! What are temperatures looking like for trick-or-treating? We've got your full Halloween forecast right here.
It’s cold. You might have seen a few snowflakes fly Monday. And it has you thinking of shovels and scarves.
🎧 What have we learned 10 years after Superstorm Sandy? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
For the drive home in Madison: Mostly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should rea…
Madison people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Expect periods o…