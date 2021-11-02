For the drive home in Madison: A mostly clear sky. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Nov. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
